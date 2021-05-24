Suspect in murder of Orlando commissioner's teenage niece arrested

article

Orlando police said a suspect was arrested in the murder of the 16-year-old niece of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Police said Jacarious Jermaine Javonte Simpson, 18, was arrested on Friday.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of third-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

Commissioner Hill's niece, Tavyiah King, 16, was shot and killed on May 2 when a car she was riding in was shot at near a Wawa on Silver Star Road and John Young Parkway.

The Orlando Police Department said Commissioner Hill and homicide detectives will speak on the arrest at 5 p.m.

