Suspect fatally shoots man after fight at Orange County club, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.

They said that a male suspect got into a fight at Club Fenix on Ocoee-Apopka Road just before midnight on Saturday.

The teen was reportedly being escorted from the building when he shot and killed the 24-year-old man.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died during surgery, deputies said.

Detectives said that they are still working to gather more information.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.