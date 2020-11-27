Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Daytona Beach man during card game

article

Daytona Beach police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed another during a card game on Wednesday.

Jermaine Antone Jackson is in custody and facing charges. Police say Warrick Williams, 43, was shot and killed after the two got into an argument while playing cards the night before Thanksgiving.

Jackson fled the scene before police arrived.

When police got to the scene on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., they say they found Williams with a gunshot wound and bleeding badly. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to arrest Jackson following a chase after he fled from authorities.

FOX 35 News is working to get additional details about the arrest.