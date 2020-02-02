Super Bowl LIV: Updates from the big game

Super Bowl LIV is finally here. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are battling for top NFL honors.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 12-4 record, while the 49ers finished off with a strong 13-3. The last time the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2013.

As for the Chiefs, this is their first championship game since 1970. If the 49ers win, they will join the new England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams with six Super Bowl victories.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 CT, 4:30 MT and 3:30 PT. Check back here to see updates from the big game.

