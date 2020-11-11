Sumter County preparing for Hurricane Eta

Sumter County is under a Tropical Storm Warning as Hurricane Eta gets closer to the west coast of Florida.

“Get the essentials, always prepare,” Jacob Wright of Citrus County said. “If you think you’re going to be down and out for three days, prepare for five. Always make sure that you’re covered.”

Sumter County’s Emergency Management Director said that his team is tracking the storm. They’re telling people to be prepared for lots of rain and strong winds which could cause power outages and downed tree limbs.

Strickland’s Restaurant and Grill in Bushnell is preparing.

“Usually, we do take signs down because if it gets too windy then they can end up blowing away,” Strickland’s Restaurant and Grill owner Kelly Strickland said.

FOX 35 News also spoke with a man from Citrus County who was visiting Sumter County Wednesday.

“I’ve been filling my bathtub up with water, putting water in trays, filling up bowls, getting the generator ready,” Wright said. “Every time we get a storm, power seems to go. Power companies are obviously on response and try to get to it as quick as they can.”

The Sumter County Emergency Management Director said that they do not plan on opening up shelters for this storm at this time. He said he wants everyone to pay attention to the weather alerts so they can stay safe.