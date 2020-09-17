Subtropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic, first storm named off Greek Alphabet

And just like that, we have entered the Greek Alphabet.

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday in the eastern Atlantic followed by Subtropical Storm Alpha, the first name off the Greek Alphabet list for 2020.

Alpha is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph and should move across the coast of west-central Portugal during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening over land through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week.

Tropical Depression 22

Tropical Depression 22 is slowly moving in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. It could become the next name being used on the Greek Alphabet list this season, which is Beta. Forecasters predict it will likely strengthen into a hurricane this weekend.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. It is said to be moving northwest at 12 mph. The NHC expects Teddy to strengthen more but it should weaken over the weekend. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that Teddy will continue north and is no threat to Florida.

