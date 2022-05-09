Strong winds to impact Florida coastal communities this week

article

Low pressure lurking in the Atlantic is getting stronger. Low-end chances of this thing becoming a subtropical storm – we’re watching for this. Looks more like a strong coastal wind surge.

As the low moves southwest and closer to Florida/coastal SE States, strong winds will spread out, impacting coastal sites. That's why we are declaring Wednesday and Thursday FOX 35 Weather Impact Days.

The system is also generating a rather large northeast swell in its current location. That swell energy will filter into our coastal waters later tonight and into Tuesday, peaking in size on Wednesday.

High surf advisories could go into effect during this time, breaking waves on our beaches will be in the 6-9’ range at least. Beach erosion could be substantial for this event during the higher tides.

High tide Wednesday will occur at 5am and 6pm and Thursday 6am and 7pm. Water rises within the intracoastal waterway could exceed 1-1.5’ inundating docks during higher tides.

Gusty showers will accompany the low with rain chances responding in the 40-50% range beginning around midweek. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest weather updates.