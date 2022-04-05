Strong storms possible in Central Florida ahead of cooldown this weekend

Tuesday marks a 3-day run of FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS!

Our risk level remains at a "LEVEL-1 POSSIBLE" mainly for the afternoon hours and after 3 p.m. in most cases.

WEATHER THREATS

The main storm threats appear to be very heavy rain, strong, potentially damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado or 2.

The most active areas through Wednesday will be closer to the coastal counties and the I-95 corridor. On Thursday, the storm risk spreads out across the Peninsula as a cold front will finally drive south through Central Florida.

The latest forecast models follow the Storm Prediction Center forecasts with storm development over the middle of the state, pushing closer to the Atlantic towards sunset.

HIGH IN ORLANDO

It will be hot and steamy across Central Florida with highs in the upper 80s to around 90-degrees. A high of 88 is expected in Orlando.

WILL IT RAIN AT THE DISNEY OR UNIVERSAL TODAY?

The highest storm risk is after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. By 5 p.m., there's a 40% risk of storms in the theme park area.

WHEN WILL IT BE COLD IN ORLANDO?

Temperatures will drop down into the 50s this weekend in Central Florida. Saturday wake-up temps will be around 55 and Sunday will be even colder at 50-degrees.

