Storms produce hail, numerous lightning strikes

The FOX 35 Weather Team is tracking numerous thunderstorms which have developed across east central Florida this afternoon, with the greatest coverage of storms across the inland counties.

FOX 35 Lightning Tracker





These storms will be slow-moving with the strongest capable of producing dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, torrential downpours, and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Lightning appears to be a big threat with this line of storms. Three people in Clay County are believed to have been struck by lightning at an apartment complex in Middleburg. Crews responded to an electrocution call around 2:40 p.m. and performed CPR on the victims. Their conditions were not immediately known but they were taken to a nearby trauma center.

"Two nearby homes were also struck by lightning during this same storm," explained FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richard. "Slightly colder temperatures aloft helped in producing excessive lightning within those storms today."

Advertisement

Remember that lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a storm, and just because you do not hear thunder, does not mean you are safe from lightning. If you see lightning nearby, go into a sturdy building, and wait for the storms to pass before returning outdoors.

For severe weather updates, visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center.

Download the FOX 35 Weather app to track the storms.