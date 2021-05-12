Storm risk rises for parts of Florida on Wednesday

Expect yet another broiler of a day across Central Florida with the risk of storms expanding in Central Florida. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch up for the western Florida Panhandle until 2 p.m.

Hot highs in the solid lower 90s inland will combine with high humidity levels. The heat index or "Feels like" temperatures will easily head into the mid-upper 90s. Sunshine is expected early with clouds increasing by early afternoon.

Rain chances will be rising mainly after 2 p.m., building up to a 50% coverage by mid-late afternoon.

The main driver for Wednesday and Thursday's rainfall is an old front that will literally sink South into North Florida.

Lots of muggy air to the South of the front will combine with a few other local factors Wednesday afternoon to develop some potentially strong storms.

Current forecast modeling shows quite a bit of storm development over the Eastern Peninsula after 2 p.m. with the strongest storms around the coastal areas after 4-5 p.m.

"Severe weather risk is increasing now along the Florida Panhandle with a "SLIGHT RISK" there. Closer to Central Florida, the "MARGINAL RISK" is expanding more inland, west of I-95, and further South into South Florida," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail are all possible."

