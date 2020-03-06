State: Four positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed that there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

"COVID-19 update: there are 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida. There are an additional 5 repatriated cases of Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19," the Florida Department of Health tweeted.

Repatriated cases are those who are from Florida but are being quarantined out of state. There are a total of 9 patients with ties to Florida who have tested positive for the virus.

The last case reported was an elderly patient from Santa Rosa County who tested 'presumptive positive' for the virus. State officials did not confirm if that person is one of the positive cases.

Currently, the health department says they have 51 cases pending testing results.

Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health:

3 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

There are currently 264 people being monitored. There have been 981 people monitored to date.



