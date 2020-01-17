State files motion to revoke bond for father-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother

Prosecutors in Osceola County are working to have Angel Luis Rivera's bond revoked.

Rivera is the father-in-law of murdered St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo. Rivera was released from jail Monday after prosecutors took too long to bring forth more evidence for charges connecting him to Montalvo's murder.

He was only charged with failure to report a death and abuse of a dead body.

The next day, the state released hundreds of pages of documents, including a witness testimony from one of his son's incriminating him at the scene.

Jail letters reportedly from Rivera to his wife stated that he told her to not be afraid and that "we haven't done nothing wrong." He goes on to say, "I'm sure someone helped Chris."

Other documents include an interview from Nicole's brother-in-law, Nicholas Rivera, who told detectives he was home the day Nicole was killed. He says he saw Nicole, her father-in-law, and Nicole's estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, going in and out of the house and garage. He then he says he "stepped out to the garage and saw Nicole dead on the floor."

He then reportedly told authorities that he saw Rivera operating an excavator, which detectives believe was used to bury Nicole's remains.