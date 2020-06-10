Stabbing suspect shot, killed by Polk County deputies, sheriff says

As Polk County deputies were investigating a stabbing, they said the suspect began shooting at them with a handgun, forcing them to return fire.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Winter Haven. Deputies said a 36-year-old white male stabbed his mother, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said they began searching for the suspect, who came out and started firing at deputies. Officers said they fired their own weapons and killed the suspect, who has not been identified.

No deputies were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional information Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

