St. Petersburg man rescued by Coast Guard after boat capsized

Authorities say a 48-year old Florida man was rescued at sea after his boat capsized.

Robert Heart was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after his 36-foot commercial fishing vessel turned over about 18 miles west of St. Petersburg.

Around 8:56 a.m. on July 23, the Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders received an emergency position radio beacon alert. The alert came from Hearts vessel, Jenny Lynn that was homeported to Fort Myers.

Once the alert went through an Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was directed to launch says Coast Guard. The weather showed 15 mph winds and 3-4 foot waves around the area. The rescue team found Heart clinging to a cooler near the fishing vessel when Jenny Lynn was located by a helicopter rescue swimmer.

After his rescue Heart was transported to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation says Coast Guard. No current injuries were reported.

This wasn't the first time the Coast Guard made contact with the Jenny Lynn. On July 22 a 15-year old and his father were sick on the Jenny Lynn and had to be transported to Sector St. Petersburg.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg investigating officers are lead on the investigation into the capsizing incident.