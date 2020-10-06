SpaceX to try and launch Starlink mission on Tuesday: How to watch

article

SpaceX is hoping to send a batch of Starlink satellites into space on Tuesday morning after a series of scrubs on the Space Coast.

Tuesday's launch will be SpaceX's fifth attempt to launch its round of 60 Starlink satellites. Several launches have been scrubbed because of weather and technical issues over the last week.

The space company's CEO Elon Musk is set to visit Cape Canaveral this week. Musk tweeted over the weekend that he was coming to the Space Coast to check out why so many launches have been scrubbed recently.

Dale Ketcham with Space Florida says Musk will "talk to the crew to find out what’s the problem on their end."

"I think SpaceX’s problems for the most part have been the weather. The ULA challenges have been more ground support equipment.”

ULA has been having a lot of scrubbed launches, too.

It’s Delta Heavy IV rocket mission was scrubbed for the fifth time on Thursday. The next launch date for that has not been set yet.

Locals are frustrated by the launches being scrubbed too.

"Yeah, it's disappointing when I get up at midnight to see the launch and its scrubbed," Woody Pope said.

Liftoff on Tuesday is set for 7:29 a.m.

You can watch the launch on FOX 35 News.



