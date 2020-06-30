SpaceX to launch U.S. Space Force GPS satellite into orbit Tuesday afternoon

article

On Tuesday, SpaceX will attempt to launch a new U.S. Space Force GPS satellite into orbit atop a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral.

The GPS III Space Vehicle 03 mission is set for liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. A 15-minute primary launch window opens at 3:55 p.m. EDT.

SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. According to CNET, this will be the first time SpaceX attempts to land and recover its Falcon 9 rocket following the launch of a military satellite.

If for some reason the launch doesn't happen on Tuesday, a backup opportunity is available on Wednesday, July 1 with a 15-minute launch window opening at 3:51 p.m. EDT.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says weather looks decent with about a 60-percent chance of favorable launch conditions.

You can watch the launch live on FOX 35 News and online at fox35orlando.com.