SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites Wednesday morning

After scrubbing the launch this past weekend, SpaceX will try to send up 60 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday morning.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:16 a.m. EDT from launchpad 39A.

Launching atop a two-stage SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, this will be the sixth round of satellites that SpaceX has lofted for Starlink.

"The company has approval to launch about 12,000 Starlink craft and has applied for permission for up to 30,000 more," according to Space.com.

The goal of CEO Elon Musk is to beam internet for people around the globe using hundreds of satellites.

Wednesday's launch was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, but an automatic abort of triggered at the last second because of an engine-power issue with the Falcon 9.

According to forecasters with the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron, conditions are 80% "go" for launch.

You can watch the launch live on FOX 35 News when it happens HERE.