SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites on Sunday morning

SpaceX is hoping to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 60 Starlink satellites on Sunday morning after being delayed because of weather.

Liftoff is set for 10:25 a.m. from Cape Canaveral.

The rocket was supposed to go up on Saturday morning, but bad weather was forecast in the rocket's recovery zone, prompting a 24-hour delay.

SpaceX conducted a static-fire test on Friday of the Falcon 9 rocket, the company said on Twitter.

"Static fire of Falcon 9 complete ahead of launching 60 Starlink satellites—due to poor weather in the recovery area tomorrow, now targeting launch on Sunday, February 16 at 10:25 a.m. EST."

Sunday's launch will mark the third Starlink flight of 2020. According to Spaceflight Now, the Falcon 9 is expected to deliver the 60 satellites into orbit nearly 200 miles above Earth around an hour after liftoff.

SpaceX also shared a photo of the Crew Dragon capsule that arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The capsule is to be the first manned launch, carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station.

Watch the launch LIVE at 10:25 EST on FOX 35!