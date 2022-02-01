SpaceX to launch Starlink mission on Wednesday after several delays

article

SpaceX is slated to launch a batch of Starlink satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, according to the Kennedy Space Center .

Liftoff is set for 4:41 p.m.

SpaceX was supposed to carry out the Starlink mission on Sunday, but because of four different launch delays of an Italian satellite, the company is moving forward with Wednesday.

