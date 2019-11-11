SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket, will carry heaviest payload to date into space

SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Monday morning.

The 11-minute launch window on Monday begins at 9:51 a.m. with the launch opportunity starting at 9:56 a.m.

The company is expected to take their heaviest payload to date into space, as there are 60 Starlink satellites on board. The satellites are reportedly part of SpaceX's efforts to provide high-speed internet service across the globe.

SpaceX photo

According to SpaceX, Monday's launch will be the first time that a fairing or nose cone has been reused. It is also the first time the company uses a rocket booster for the fourth time.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that weather is 80 percent favorable for launch, with a light wind out of the northwest and temperatures in the upper 60's under scattered clouds.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.