SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Friday with more Starlink satellites onboard

SpaceX is planning another launch from Cape Canaveral this week.

They are planning to launch the Falcon 9 rocket at 1:12 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into space and two microsatellites for Seattle-based company 'Black Sky Global.'

MORE NEWS: Perseids, the best meteor shower of the year, will peak next week — here’s how to watch

SpaceX's is working to offer broadband internet services to underserved and remote users in North America at some point later this year. The Starlink satellites contribute to this.

SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019. So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest news along the Space Coast.