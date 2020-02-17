SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket after weekend of delays

SpaceX is expected to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday morning after a weekend of delays

SpaceX originally set this launch for Saturday morning, but due to bad weather, there was a 24-hour delay to Sunday. However later on Saturday, the company announced on Twitter that the launch will take place Monday.

The tweet said, "Standing down from tomorrow’s Starlink launch; team is taking a closer look at a second stage valve component. Now targeting Monday, February 17."

On the SpaceX website, they said that the launch window will open at 10:05 a.m. on Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry Starlink satellites into space during this launch. They said that this will be the fifth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral. The satellites aim to provide better internet access to undeveloped nations.

