SpaceX to launch batch of Starlink satellites on Friday: Here's how you can watch

article

SpaceX will try to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Liftoff is now set for 4:18 p.m.

The rocket will carry 57 Starlink satellites into orbit. These will help establish low-cost internet to remote locations across the world. They hope to start offering broadband internet services to North America areas in need later this year.

SpaceX will specifically send a total of about 12,000 of the satellites into space.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

Advertisement

SpaceX’s launch on Friday will be the fourth Falcon 9 mission in less than four weeks. It will be the 10th batch of satellites sent into orbit.

Watch FOX 35 News to see the launch live on-air and online.