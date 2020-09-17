SpaceX to launch 13th batch of Starlink satellites on Thursday

article

SpaceX hopes to launch another round of Starlink satellites on Thursday afternoon from Florida.

The space company aims to send up 60 more satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

The launch, which is SpaceX's 13th Starlink mission, is part of the company's effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. Its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23, 2019.

Liftoff time is set for 2:19 p.m. If the launch doesn't happen, the next launch opportunity is Friday at 1:57 p.m.

SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35.