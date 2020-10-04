SpaceX targets Monday for Starlink launch after several delays

article

SpaceX will try to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit once again on Monday.

The space company has already scrubbed this launch several times.

The new launch time is 7:51 a.m. on Monday.

Several launches in Cape Canaveral were scrubbed last week. As a result, Elon Musk is heading to Cape Canaveral this week to review hardware.

Monday will be the space company's 13th Starlink launch. It is part of SpaceX's efforts to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

On Friday, SpaceX scrubbed the launch of a GPS III-4. A new date has not yet been announced.

The United Launch Alliance also had launch delays last week. They will soon attempt again to send their Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 rocket into space. A new date has also not yet been announced.

