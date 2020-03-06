SpaceX sends Dragon capsule on its way to space station for resupply mission

article

A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida late Friday evening, carrying with it more than 4,300 pounds of supplies for the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Dragon capsule separated from atop Falcon 9’s second stage about nine minutes after liftoff. It will arrive at the space station on Monday, March 9.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Cape Canaveral AFS without incident. SpaceX has successfully landed 49 Falcon 9 first stages, 18 of which were landed on land and 31 of which were landed at sea using the company’s autonomous droneships.

Before the launch, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Falcon 9’s first stage would attempt to land in the highest winds the craft has ever experienced, which was by design, he added.

The launch represents the twentieth Commercial Resupply Services mission by SpaceX.

