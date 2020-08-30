SpaceX scrubs Starlink Falcon 9 launch, aims for evening launch of SAOCOM 1B satellite

article

SpaceX said it is standing down from Sunday morning's Starlink satellite launch.

The space agency said inclement weather during pre-flight operations was the reason behind the decision.

SpaceX says the next launch opportunity for the Starlink satellites is Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 9:29 a.m. EST.

Two SpaceX launches were supposed to happen on Sunday, the Starlink launch at 10:12 a.m. and the other at 7:18 p.m. with the SAOCOM 1B satellite onboard a Falcon 9 rocket for Argentina's space agency.

As of Sunday morning, SpaceX tweeted that the 7:18 p.m. launch is still slated to happen.

SpaceX is even warning that residents in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties may hear one or more sonic booms when SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land back on Earth.

Stay with FOX 35 for the latest developments on this evening's launch.