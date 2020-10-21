SpaceX scrubs mid-week Starlink launch

article

SpaceX has delayed the launch of its next Starlink satellite mission, which was planned for Wednesday afternoon.

The launch, which would've been the 15th Starlink mission, was planned from Cape Canaveral.

RELATED: SpaceX has successful Starlink launch on Sunday

The space company has not announced a new launch date.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.