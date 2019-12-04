SpaceX resupply launch scrubbed due to weather, will try again Thursday

article

Wednesday's SpaceX launch has been scrubbed due to weather conditions.

A second attempt opens at 12:29 p.m. Thursday from Kennedy Space Center.

"Standing down today due to upper altitude winds and high winds at sea creating dynamic conditions around the Of Course I Still Love You droneship – next launch opportunity is tomorrow at 12:29 p.m. EST," SpaceX tweeted.

The resupply mission will carry hundreds of pounds of experiments.Many of them are aimed at supporting future missions to the Moon and Mars.

One of the most interesting pieces of the payload is a hotel for robots. NASA is going to attach a “robot hotel” to the outside of the International Space Station.

It’s more like a glorified storage unit for robots and tools, but it serves a very important purpose.

The first two robots to stay there are called RELL, which stands for Robotic External Leak Locators. Those robots will be tasked with sniffing out any gas leaks from the station.

NASA said over the lifetime of the space station, there have been small leaks as a result of being hit by micrometeoroids.

While they said none have jeopardized the safety of the crew, these microscopic leaks can affect the cooling system, which relies on ammonia to maintain habitable temperatures for the crew and equipment.

After this launch, the robot hotel will be installed through a special spacewalk by astronauts.

Other experiments onboard this mission include an investigation into how fire can spread when confined in zero-gravity, another study on muscle and bone loss and a Budweiser sponsored look at the germination of wheat barley in microgravity.