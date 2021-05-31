SpaceX prepares for Dragon cargo resupply mission this week

Our next SpaceX launch from Florida's Space Coast is expected to happen on Thursday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry a Dragon spacecraft on its second cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for Thursday at 1:29 p.m. as of now.

RELATED: What's next? SpaceX private flight, Crew-3, Artemis mission, more

SpaceX currently has four astronauts at the International Space Station. They are part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission and will spend about six months in space. They arrived there on April 24th and will depart just one week after the SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.