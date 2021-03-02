SpaceX planning nighttime Starlink mission launch on Tuesday

SpaceX will try again to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday night after scrubbing the liftoff on Sunday due to weather.

Liftoff for the space company's next Starlink mission is set for 7:53 p.m. EST from the Kennedy Space Center.

With just over a minute left on the countdown clock on Sunday, engineers pulled the plug on the launch of SpaceX's next batch of 60 Starlink internet satellites.

"Due to poor weather conditions in the recovery area and to allow additional time for pre-launch checks, now targeting Tuesday, March 2 at 7:53 p.m. EST for launch of Starlink from LC-39A," SpaceX tweeted.

SpaceX says Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable, "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge."

There are said to be hundreds of Starlink satellites already in orbit, the largest constellation of artificial satellites. The plan is to eventually have thousands of them in orbit.

