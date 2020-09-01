SpaceX moves launch of Starlink satellites to Thursday

article

SpaceX has pushed the launch of another batch of Starlink satellites to Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to carry up 60 Starlink satellites on Tuesday morning from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but the plans have changed.

"Now targeting Thursday, September 3 at 8:46 a.m. EDT for launch of Starlink from Launch Complex 39A, pending Range acceptance — team is using additional time for data review," SpaceX tweeted.

MORE NEWS: Liftoff! SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket after scrubbed morning launch

Liftoff time is set for 8:46 a.m. EDT.

Advertisement

SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019. So far, around 600 satellites have been launched during the missions.

When the launch happens, you can watch it live on FOX 35 News.