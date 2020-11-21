SpaceX gearing up for Starlink satellite launch on Sunday

article

SpaceX will send up rockets from both coasts this weekend.

First, Falcon 9’s launch of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite will monitor the world's oceans.

The rocket lifted off at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, SpaceX will send up its 16th batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The 60 satellites will bring the total number launched by SpaceX to almost a thousand in orbit. The purpose of the satellites is to provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.

Liftoff time on Sunday is set for 10:17 p.m. EST.

The launches come just a week after SpaceX sent four astronauts to the International Space Station.

