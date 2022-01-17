SpaceX gearing up for Starlink satellite launch

article

SpaceX is targeting Monday night to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A.

The company plans to launch 49 Starlink satellites to help provide internet services and affordable internet across the world.

Liftoff is set for 7:26 p.m.

So far, the weather forecast is 70% favorable for the nighttime launch.

The launch comes just a couple of days after SpaceX launched dozens of satellites on its Transporter 3 mission.

