SpaceX gearing up for Saturday launch of Falcon 9 rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning.
According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket as part of its Transporter-1 mission.
They said that this mission will deploy dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, into orbit for commercial and government customers.
The launch will reportedly take place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.
Weather is 60% favorable.
