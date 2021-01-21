SpaceX gearing up for Saturday launch of Falcon 9 rocket

article

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday morning.

According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket as part of its Transporter-1 mission.

They said that this mission will deploy dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, into orbit for commercial and government customers.

The launch will reportedly take place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.

Weather is 60% favorable.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando to watch the SpaceX launch live.