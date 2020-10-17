SpaceX gearing up for 2 Starlink satellite launches this week

The Florida skies will be busy this week as SpaceX aims to launch two previously scrubbed Starlink satellite missions within the next few days.

On Sunday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the 14th batch of about 60 satellites for its Starlink broadband network. It is part of SpaceX's efforts to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

MORE NEWS: NASA, SpaceX's first operational manned mission delayed until November

Liftoff time on Sunday is set for 8:25 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

Then on Wednesday, October 21, the space company will attempt to send up its 15th batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Advertisement

The rocket is scheduled for liftoff at 12:36 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Astronomers find 24 ‘superhabitable’ planets within Milky Way galaxy

Several scrubbed launches in the past month prompted Elon Musk to head to Cape Canaveral to review hardware.

On Friday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) tweeted an update on the launch of its spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) after it was scrubbed due to issues with the swing arm retraction system.

"The #NROL44 launch date is now indefinite on the range. With continued emphasis on mission success, our team will continue to test and evaluate the swing arm retraction system prior to the launch of the #DeltaIVHeavy. We will confirm a launch date as soon as possible."

You can watch the launches live as they happen on FOX 35 News.