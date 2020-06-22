SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center postponed until Thursday

SpaceX's planned Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday from Cape Canaveral has been moved to Thursday.

The rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Center when it does launch.

SpaceX will specifically send about 12,000 of the satellites into space. These will help establish low-cost internet to remote locations across the world. They hope to start offering broadband internet services to North America areas in need later this year.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

