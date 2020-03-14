Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX delays launch to Sunday morning, will bring more satellites into space

SpaceX launch expected after successful static fire test

Liftoff is set for Sunday morning at Kennedy Space Center.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has delayed its Falcon 9 rocket launch planned for Saturday to the following day.

The launch is now expected to occur on Sunday at 9:22 a.m. from Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take 60 Starlink satellites into space on Sunday. These satellites help less developed nations have internet access.

On Friday, SpaceX completed a successful static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket.

