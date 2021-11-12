SpaceX delays Friday morning launch to Saturday due to weather

article

SpaceX said Friday morning that it will try again on Saturday to launch the next batch of Starlink satellites.

In a tweet, SpaceX said, "Standing down from today's launch due to weather. Forecast improves to 80% favorable for tomorrow's launch opportunity at 7:19 a.m. EST."

The launch was scheduled for 7:41 a.m. on EST on Friday.

A Falcon 9 will carry 53 of the high-speed, broadband internet satellites to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

