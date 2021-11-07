SpaceX Crew-2 expected to undock, begin return to Earth on Monday

article

SpaceX announced on Sunday that they have delayed Crew-2’s departure from the International Space Station.

They said that the group of astronauts will now depart the International Space Station on Monday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. EST. They will head back to earth, aiming to splash down off the coast of Florida.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Aki Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet are said to have been in space for nearly 200 days.

The spacecraft the astronauts will ride home will return to Earth with about 530 pounds of hardware and scientific investigations, NASA said.

Their trip is expected to last eight hours, which is less than as long as before, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the SpaceX Crew-3 launch has been postponed multiple times and is now targeting liftoff from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. It will head to the International Space Station, where the astronauts on board will complete scientific experiments.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron will embark on the mission with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. Their roles are outlined below:

Raja Chari: Mission Commander

Tom Marshburn: Pilot

Kayla Barron: Mission Specialist

Matthias Maurer: Mission Specialist

"Lots of medical experiments. We are testing out medical devices. I am going to be working with a muscle sensor that will help us figure out how muscle atrophy in space but also tech development for this device so that people can have these evaluations done in ICU or when they are out in the field," Marshburn previously said.

"Everyone is more than qualified, and we are actually super happy to just get the chance to go to space," Chari added.

