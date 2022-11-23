Some parking garages full at Orlando International Airport as Thanksgiving nears

The 12-day travel period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday is underway and Orlando International Airport is already exceeding expectations – and parking garages filling up fast!

The airport was originally expected to have 10-percent higher traffic than last year, but as of Tuesday, officials upped their prediction to 14 ½-percent.

Garage B and the North Park Place Economy Lots are already full, so the airport is asking people to avoid those parking garages. The parking garage rate is $19 per day, but if you're gone for a three-day weekend or more, it may be cheaper and easier to ride share. Keep in mind that prices and wait times will go up from there depending on demand.

The economy lots are a little farther away, but parking is $10 dollars per day. Officials say if you are waiting to pick someone up, go to the Cell Phone Lot. They are seeing people stopped on the side of the road trying to get closer to the terminal, but it is causing traffic issues. That is against airport rules.

The Cell Phone Lots are made for people to wait and have more than 200 spots. More 150,000 travelers are expected on Wednesday, but the busiest day is expected to be Saturday when many travelers are returning home.



