'Some of summer's worst heat' to hit Central Florida on Saturday

Heat and humidity are the main weather stories as we head into the weekend.

Central Florida can expect afternoon highs in the mid-90s not only across the interior but also along the coast. Heat Index readings, or feels-like temperatures, will soar into the triple digits.

East Central Florida will have heat indices from 101 to 106 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory in some North Central Florida counties from noon to 7 p.m., which means heat indices will be anywhere from 108-112 degrees.

"We could be seeing some of the summer's worst heat as we head through the day today," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "No matter where you are this weekend, pack plenty of water and sunscreen, stay in the a/c and stay out of the sun if at all possible."

We are tracking dry air in the atmosphere, which will help keep rain chances low this weekend. There is a 30% chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and a 40% chance for an isolated storm on Sunday.

Stay hydrated and cool this weekend.

