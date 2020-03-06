Some may hear sonic boom after SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 11:50 p.m.

article

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral on Friday night at 11:50 p.m. We will stream the launch live here.

SpaceX says there is the possibility that residents of Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing attempt of the rocket's first stage.

The uncrewed cargo craft will launch from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, carrying more than 4,300 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station. The launch represents the twentieth Commercial Resupply Services mission by SpaceX.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral AFS. SpaceX has successfully landed 49 Falcon 9 first stages, 18 of which were landed on land and 31 of which were landed at sea using the company’s autonomous droneships.

Residents of Brevard County are most likely to hear one or more sonic booms, although what residents experience will depend on weather conditions and other factors, SpaceX says. A sonic boom is a brief thunder-like noise that a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound.

MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE HERE.