Skeletal remains found by construction workers in Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Human remains were discovered by construction workers in Orlando on Tuesday.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the workers were digging in the area of 6227 W. Colonial Drive just before 5 p.m. when they found skeletal remains.
Deputies say they have no information about the identity or the cause of death.
