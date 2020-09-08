Six rescued from Florida island after man leaves family there, U.S. Coast Guard says

article

Six people were rescued after a man left his family on an island in the Ponce de Leon Inlet, according to the United States Coast Guard.

They said that a boat crew from the Coast Guard station in Ponce de Leon Inlet recovered four adults and two children from Disappearing Island.

They reportedly received a report about the group from the operator of a vessel, who stated that he was aground and left his six family members on the island.

The wife of the vessel operator then called too, stating that it was getting dark and the children were possibly dehydrated, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They requested assistance.

None of the six recovered people needed medical attention.

