Silver Spring explosion: Multiple injuries reported in apartment building blast

Firefighters are responding to a multiple-alarm fire and a possible explosion at a four-story residential apartment building in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire occurred at an apartment building on Laytonsville Road.

Piringer says there are multiple injuries and casualties and also says there has been a structural collapse at the building.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a person who was in the apartment building and said he heard and felt what appeared to be an explosion.

