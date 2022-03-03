Expand / Collapse search

Silver Spring explosion: Multiple injuries reported in apartment building blast

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Firefighters are responding to a multiple-alarm fire and a possible explosion at a four-story residential apartment building in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the fire occurred at an apartment building on Laytonsville Road.

Fire, explosion reported at Silver Spring apartment building; officials say multiple casualties

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard reports from a fire and likely explosion at a four-story residential apartment building in Silver Spring

Piringer says there are multiple injuries and casualties and also says there has been a structural collapse at the building.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with a person who was in the apartment building and said he heard and felt what appeared to be an explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

