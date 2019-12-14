Significant damage caused by possible tornado reported in Flagler County

A possible tornado has reportedly touched down in Flagler County, causing damage in the area.

The Flagler County Sheriff posted a warning to residents on Twitter.

"A tornado touched down with damage Old Haw Creek/304, Old Dixie/US1, southeast Seminole Woods, Bullow Woods Circle and Gamble Roger's. Be careful of power lines and debris!"

Officials said in a press release that 'significant damage' was found from south of Bunnell to the Gamble Rogers area of Flagler Beach.

Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord says assessments were made in Korona based on damage reports.

"There is significant damage to trees and power lines, as well as some homes," he said. "The National Weather Service (Jacksonville) is in route to do a formal storm survey, and to rate and confirm that this was a tornado."

A home on Trojan Way in Korona reportedly lost its roof and had its windows blown in.

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Flagler Beach Police Department posted photos of possible tornado damage on social media, including one that appeared to show a camper overturned.

"A tornado touched down on the south side of Flagler Beach this morning at approximately 5:45 a.m. There have been no reported injuries and a camper was overturned in Gamble Rogers State Park. SRA1A is open and there was no damage to the Pier or any Dune Walkover."

We've recieved a lot of damage reports out of Flagler County this morning and we have crews on the way to bring us the latest. Most weather damage reports are coming out of Flagler County where a tornado was observed. Numerous trees down and damage to several structures. Reports of a home with a tree through it have also surfaced with more similar observations likely as the sun rises this Saturday morning.

