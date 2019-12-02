Shots reportedly fired at Milwaukee-area high school; suspect in custody

A suspect was taken into custody Monday after gunshots were fired at a suburban Milwaukee high school, according to local media reports that cited police.

Police in Waukesha tweeted about the response at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. The building was determined to be safe and secure — and it was an isolated incident, according to authorities.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing school officials they did not name, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer.

The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

