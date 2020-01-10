Shooting involving Brevard County sheriff’s deputy in Cocoa

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a shooting involving a Brevard County sheriff's deputy that happened in Cocoa on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a deputy was investigating reports of a stolen car which was located in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Dixon Blvd. and Pineda St.

The deputy said as he approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to run over him, so he opened fire on the car. The deputy was struck by the fleeing vehicle, which continued out of the parking lot. A search of the surrounding area was conducted; however, the vehicle was not located.

The vehicle is described as a 2014, black in color, four-door, Volkswagen sedan. At the time of the incident, the vehicle was occupied by two black men. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen out of Titusville and the suspects have evaded other agencies as they have been tailing it for several days.

The Sheriff's Office has investigators on scene, along with the Cocoa Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).