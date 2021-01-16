Shooting investigation underway at Ocoee shopping center

Police are investigating after a shooting at a shopping center in Ocoee.

This happened in the parking lot of an Aldi store on Colonial Drive. Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence at the scene.

MORE NEWS: 'It was torture' Police describe abuse boy endured before being rescued by Orlando server

So far, police have not said when the shooting happened or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.